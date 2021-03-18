lori lightfoot

Mayor Lori Lightfoot reflects on 'very difficult' Chicago COVID pandemic year, hope for future

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot offered some hope for this summer and the return of concerts, festivals, and the ability of people to enjoy the beaches, but still warned the city not to let its guard down.

The mayor said the last year has been very difficult.

"I never would have imagined before it happened, that we'd be shutting down huge portions of our life, not just our economy but our life," Mayor Lightfoot said.

RELATED: Chicago Phase 1C vaccine start date set for March 29

During an exclusive one-on-one interview with ABC7 Eyewitness News, Lightfoot reflected on the challenges of this last year running the nation's third largest city during a pandemic.

In hindsight, would she have done anything differently?

"Well, that's a hard question to answer only because this was so new. There wasn't a playbook for it," Lightfoot said.

Her biggest concerns heading into the summer?

"Well, probably one of the biggest concerns I have is people forgetting that COVID still going to be with us even in the summer," she answered.

RELATED: Cubs, White Sox fans can return to stands for Opening Day, city says

But after enduring a year without concerts and other festivals and outdoor activities that Chicagoans look forward to in the summer, the mayor offered some hopeful news.

"Without naming anything in particular, I do believe that we will see opportunities for culture and arts to come back into our city," Lightfoot said.

She added that beaches should be open, but people will still have to be cautious. As more people get vaccinated, Lightfoot is hoping it will bring more workers back downtown, helping rejuvenate the economy.

"I think we're starting to see it little by little. But I think the summer and certainly the fall will be, I think, really important and decisive milestones as to whether we're making progress on that," Lightfoot said.

The hardest part of this past year?

"The loss of life in our city has been tragic at a scale that I never would have imagined at the start of this pandemic," the mayor said. "Just also the fear that has gripped so many people in our city."

As for people who want to plan vacations this year, don't expect the travel order to be rescinded. Mayor Lightfoot said there is still too much unknown about the other variants of the virus.
More TOP STORIES News