Cubs, White Sox fans can return to Wrigley Field, Guaranteed Rate Field for Opening Day, Mayor Lightfoot says

Folks, we've significantly slowed the spread of COVID, getting our positivity rate down to 2.8%. And now, we can begin to safely welcome fans back to our baseball stands on opening day. Although we’re reopening, masking is still of utmost importance. 😷⚾ pic.twitter.com/pkGnMDkSUc — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) March 8, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday that fans can return to Guaranteed Rate Field and Wrigley Field for Opening Day this year for White Sox and Cubs gamesCapacity will be limited to 20% to start the season. Both the White Sox and Cubs played at empty stadiums last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic."As a diehard sports fan myself, I'm personally excited to have Chicago take its first, cautious steps toward safely reopening our beloved baseball stadiums to fans this season," said Mayor Lightfoot. "We're able to do that thanks to the commitment of our city's two great baseball franchises who continue to work in close partnership with Chicago's public health officials to find solutions that are not only safe, but offer a path forward toward safely increasing stadium capacity as we move closer into our COVID-19 recovery."Guaranteed Rate Field normally seats just over 40,000 guest and with 20% capacity, the number of fans is limited to 8,122 with at least six feet of distance between parties. Wrigley Field, which normally has a capacity of 41,374, will be allowed to host 8,274 fans."We are proud of the important and historic role baseball plays in our country, offering respite during some of the most difficult times or in providing fans with a sense of comfort when circumstances seemed uncertain," said Jerry Reinsdorf, chairman of the White Sox. "We believe this is a moment when baseball can indeed serve our fans and our communities again as we all hope for a gradual return to normal. It's why we applaud Mayor Lightfoot, the leadership role she and Governor Pritzker have played for our city and state, and the decision today - guided by an unwavering commitment to public health and safety - to allow fans to return to Guaranteed Rate Field for Opening Day.""We appreciate Mayor Lightfoot's leadership and share the City of Chicago's commitment to safely welcoming fans back to baseball," said Cubs executive chairman Tom Ricketts. "The return of fans is incredibly meaningful to our players, our City and the game we all love. Nothing can replace the energy and enthusiasm our beloved fans bring to the Friendly Confines each and every game. We're ready and excited for our much-anticipated Wrigley Field reunion."COVID safety measures will be in place at both stadiums, including ballpark entry and amenity zones limited contact entry, cashless concessions and retail, additional restrooms per guest, reduced queueing times and reconfigured indoor spaces, the city says.