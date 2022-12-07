Mays Academy in Englewood asking for winter clothing donations for students

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The transition from fall to winter is a time when many of us take inventory of our closets, making sure we're equipped to brave the cold.

One South Side elementary school is asking for help to ensure its students stay warm this season so the kids can focus on learning.

The wait for the opening bell can feel especially long when the temperature drops, so Jacqueline Bradfield gives each child a once-over as students make their way through the halls of Mays Academy in Englewood.

"I'm looking to see how the kids are dressed," Bradfield said. "Are they nose running? Do they need gloves? Do they need hats? Do they have on socks?"

Community members call her "Ma". And you can see why. She knows all 250 kids at Mays and knows where to find them once they've made their way through the halls.

"I wait until everything calms down then I go get it for the child and take it to their classroom," Bradfield said.

Her supplies come from a "Community Care Room" on the third floor.

"Life is hard for parents and students, but we have their back," assistant clerk Gabrielle Davis said.

Ideally, it would be full this time of year. Principal Tanyelle Hannah says a well-stocked care room is critical to ensure students' learning isn't derailed by the absence of basic necessities.

"If they get sick, that means that they miss school," principal Hannah said. "If they miss school, that means that they miss instruction. If they miss instruction, that means that we're not able to do our job effectively."

So, this self-proclaimed village is all-in and many of its members, only one or two generations removed from being in the students' shoes themselves.

"I was one of those kids," Bradfield said. "I didn't have anybody to make sure. So, that make you make sure that somebody else have it because you was like it."

"If they need a hat, we give them a hat; if they need gloves, we give them gloves," Hannah said.

You can help Mays Academy to re-stock its community care closet with donations of new hats, scarves, gloves, coats and boots.

Mays Academy serves students in Pre-K through 8th grade. They ask for donations of new items.

Gear needed:

-Snow boots (sizes 4T (children) through Adult Men/Women Size 11)

-Adult sized winter coats (Medium through 2XL)

-Scarves (all sizes, children & adults)

-Gloves (all sizes, children & adults)

-Winter Hats (all sizes, children & adults)

Donations can be shipped directly to the school:

Mays Academy

6656 S. Normal Ave.

Chicago, IL 60621

Attn: Community Care Room

Donations can also be dropped-off in person, on school days, during regular hours: Monday through Friday between 7:45 a.m. and 2:45 p.m.