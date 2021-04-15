face mask

Woman caught on video in violent McHenry Home Depot mask dispute, declaring 'I believe in white power' found not guilty

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

McHenry woman accused in violent Home Depot mask dispute not guilty

MCHENRY, Ill. (WLS) -- A McHenry woman charged with battery after she became violent and made racist statements when a fellow shopper asked her to put on a face mask has been found not guilty.

Teri Hill was accused of threatening to cough and spit on another customer at a McHenry Home Depot last year.

"I was shocked in the moment, but looking at it now it wasn't surprising to hear it coming out of her mouth," said Sydney Waters, the alleged battery victim.

Waters said the encounter last July left her with scrapes and bruises.

She said it began when the woman in the video, identified by police as Hill, approached a store employee Waters was speaking with to complain about other people not wearing masks. But while complaining, Hill took off her mask and Waters asked her to put it back on.

"She didn't appreciate being told that, and ripped her mask off, and started going for the gold, that she was going to spit in my face, she was going to cough on me," Waters said.

Waters said she pulled out her phone and started recording. Hill gave her the middle finger before making racist comments.

RELATED: VIDEO: Woman declares 'I believe in white power,' charged after dispute in McHenry Home Depot for not wearing mask
EMBED More News Videos

A McHenry woman has been charged with battery after she became violent and made racist statements at a Home Depot when a fellow shopper asked her to put on a face mask.



"The entitlement is disgusting," Waters says in the video.

"Yes, I am entitled. I'm white and I'm a woman," Hill replies.

"What does you being white have to do with you being able to get your way?" Waters asks.
"Because I'm a white woman. That's what happens," Hill replies.

"You're a disgusting, racist piece of trash. Literally," Waters counters.

"I believe in white power," Hill says.

After Waters tried to capture Hill's face on camera there's a scuffle and Waters said the two ended up on the ground. Police arrived and after viewing the video arrested Hill for misdemeanor battery.

"I don't deal with racism. It's so prevalent right now, and I feel like if you're not stopping people and you're not saying something, you're part of the problem," Waters said.

In addition to the battery charge, Hill was also charged with disorderly conduct.

A judge found her not guilty Wednesday on all counts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mchenryface maskcoronavirusracismcaught on videohome depotcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
Elk Grove Village makes masks optional despite state mandate
Maskless NYPD officers disciplined after subway video goes viral
When will mask mandate end? Chicago's top doctor weighs in
Masks and vaccines are a must this holiday season: CDC
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
McDonald's CEO's text about murdered Chicago children sparks outrage
Kids 5-11 start receiving COVID vaccine
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Show More
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold with a freeze
More TOP STORIES News