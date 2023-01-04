Mega Millions jackpot grows to $940M after winning numbers drawing yields no winner

Jackpot is 6th largest top prize in US lottery history

The Mega Millions jackpot is now nearly one billion dollars after no won the top prize in Tuesday night's drawing.

Tuesday was the first Mega Millions drawing of the new year, with a jackpot of $785 million.

The winning numbers for Tuesday's drawing were: 25-29-33-41-44 and Mega Ball: 18.

Since no one won the jackpot, it has grown to an estimated $940 million for Friday, with a cash option of $483.5 million.

The lottery said no winning ticket was sold that matched all six numbers.

But there were six tickets sold that matched 5/6 numbers and could be worth $1 million or more, depending on the state. Three of those had the Megaplier option, meaning they are worth $4 million each.

There have now been 23 straight drawings without a big winner.

Friday's top prize of an estimated $940 million could be the sixth largest jackpot of any lottery game in U.S. history and the fourth largest Mega Millions jackpot.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday.

10 biggest Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots won in U.S. lottery history

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022 (1 ticket from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

5. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

6. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

7. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

8. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

9. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

10. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)