Mega Millions lottery: Jackpot surges to $530 million after no winner Friday

The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at more than half a billion dollars after no one matched all six numbers in Friday night's drawing.

That means approximately $530 million -- the eighth largest Mega Millions jackpot on record -- is up for grabs Tuesday.

Since the jackpot was last won at $20 million in Tennessee on April 15, there have been more than 15.5 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 25 worth $1 million or more.

Those big prizes have been won in 13 states across the country: Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.

The biggest all-time Mega Millions jackpot was a $1.537 billion prize in 2018.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million.

