Mega Millions wining numbers jackpot at $785M for drawing tonight

The first Mega Millions drawing of the new year is Tuesday night and it's a big one.
The jackpot is an estimated $785 million. It comes with a cash option of $395 million.
There have been 22 straight drawings without a big winner.
RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery
The winning numbers for last Friday's drawing were: 1-3-6-44-51 and Mega Ball: 7.
Tuesday's top prize would be the fourth largest in the history of Mega Millions and the sixth-largest overall US lottery jackpot.
SEE ALSO: Why does the lottery jackpot get so high?
Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
'It's ridiculous': Residents in the 5 states without lotteries feel Powerball envy
Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.
Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday.
10 biggest Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots won in U.S. lottery history
1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022 (1 ticket from California)
2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)
4. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)
5. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)
6. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)
7. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
8. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)
9. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)
10. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)