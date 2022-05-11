lottery

Mega Millions host calls wrong number in Tuesday's drawing; lottery pauses payouts

John Crow mistakenly called the gold Mega Ball as 6 when it was actually a 9, officials said.
EMBED <>More Videos

How does the lottery jackpot grow?

NEW YORK -- Mega Millions has temporarily suspended prize payments after the host called the wrong number during Tuesday night's drawing.

Lottery officials said John Crow mistakenly called the gold Mega Ball as 6 when it was actually a 9. The jackpot was an estimated $86 million with a cash option of $49.1 million, according to Mega Millions.

Players are advised to hold on to their tickets until the issue is resolved.

"The 9 ball was drawn into the chamber and is the official result. The results of the drawing were audited by Preston CPA. The official results for the May 10, 2022, drawing ... are the white balls 15, 19, 20, 61, and 70, plus the gold Mega Ball 9. We apologize for the confusion," officials said in a statement.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the game's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyjackpotu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOTTERY
'Lucky Day Lotto' ticket worth $750K sold in La Grange
Powerball drawing yields 1 winner for $470M jackpot
Ticket sold in Elgin matches $12.5M jackpot Illinois Lottery numbers
Powerball drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $454M
TOP STORIES
President Biden speaks in Kankakee before IBEW convention visit | LIVE
Metra passenger killed after train hits truck in Clarendon Hills
Chicago's top cop blames Back of Yards shooting on convicted felon
8 shot, 2 seriously injured, in Jackson Park shootings: CPD
Video shows escaped inmate arrested, prison guard pulled from car
Illinois reports 6,158 new COVID cases, 11 deaths
Woman who thwarted attempted kidnapping reunites with victim
Show More
White Sox game against Guardians postponed due to COVID
What to know about rare hepatitis outbreak in kids after new CDC alert
Apparent Oak Lawn road rage shooting leaves 1 wounded
Rapper Gunna booked into Atlanta jail on racketeering charge
Chicago Weather: Warm Wednesday and cooler lakeside
More TOP STORIES News