Skin Cancer Awareness Month: Which sunscreen to use, how to get skin checks as summer sun approaches

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Summer sunshine will eventually come to Chicago, but dermatologists say now is the time to be thinking about skin protection.May 2 is known as "Melanoma Monday." May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month.Doctor Carolyn Jacob, a board-certified dermatologist at Chicago Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology joined ABC7 to discuss the skin cancer.Chicago only has a few short months of sunshine and nice weather. Jacob discussed whether she still sees a lot of skin cancer cases there and if one sunburn can impact people's skin.She also talked about how treatable skin cancer is and if it is more common in men or women.Dermatologists encourage skin checks. Jacob explained how long it typically takes and if it is usually covered by insurance.Jacob additionally discussed what the appropriate SPF is when people are enjoying the sun or outdoors in Chicago.