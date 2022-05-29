Memorial Day weekend 2022: Rolling Thunder rides to Cantigny Park for 82K missing in action

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A large group of people will hop on their motorcycles and go 54 miles to Cantigny Park on Sunday.Participants said they're riding Sunday to send a message to the U.S. government, reminding them about the 82,000 service men and women still listed as "missing in action."For decades, this tradition has brought out hundreds of thousands of motorcyclists from across the country to Washington, D.C. on Memorial Day weekend.Last year was the first year the Rolling Thunder chapters nationwide pursued a more localized approach for the ride, leading to Sunday's event.They'll be gathering and plan to hit the road by 10:00 a.m. for their 54-mile journey. Thankfully, it's a beautiful day for that.