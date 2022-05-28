memorial day

Chicago celebrates Memorial Day weekend with summer-like weather

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It feels like summer is back as Chicago celebrates during this Memorial Day holiday weekend.

"Especially after like the post-pandemic. Its rewat 1st festival of the summer," Mario Perez.

Dalilah Villafane came out with her cousins to enjoy the Sueños Music Festival, which is being held at Grant Park for the first time.

"Thank God the weather is good. It's been great so far," Villafane said.

RELATED: Chicago Memorial Day parade returns, ABC7's Stacey Baca emcees wreath-laying ceremony

With temperatures hovering close to the 80s, everyone wanted to get out.

That's what Julie, Tim, and Corbin Harris are doing. The trio is originally from Peoria, Illinois, but they live in North Carolina now.

"Memorial Day weekend and we hadn't been back to Chicago in so long, so decided to check it out this weekend," Julie said.

RELATED: Memorial Day safety: Chicago beefs up security around city for holiday weekend

But for Toshannia Jones, Saturday is just about getting out with her family and enjoying the city.

"We came downtown to enjoy the fresh air and to go to the park. It's safe," Jones said.
