Artis Senior Living taps into residents' memories with music

This segment is produced with and sponsored by Artis Senior Living.
Do you know the warning signs of memory loss in your elderly loved ones? What can you do and where do you go for help? The Artis Senior Living Centers in Lakeview, Bartlett, Elmhurst and Wilmette are there with the answers.
Their focus is on the person, not the disease. Saying "why not" instead of no and each person is cared for as an individual. They provide "Memory Care" from webinars to learn more, to individual care while still at home, to assisted living.
Mary Underwood is the Vice President of Memory Care Services for all of Artis Senior Living around the country. She chats with Val about the importance of keeping loved one engaged - and tips on how to do it.
Visit the Chicagoland locations:
Artis Senior Living of Bartlett - 1035 S. IL Route 59, Bartlett, IL 60103
Artis Senior Living of Elmhurst - 123 W. Brush Hill Road, Elmhurst, IL 60126
Artis Senior Living of Lakeview - 3535 N. Ashland Ave., Chicago, IL 60657 - offering assisted living and memory care services
And their new location in Wilmette will be opening soon!
Artis Senior Living of Wilmette - 335 Ridge Road, Wilmette, IL 60091
Visit their website or call 224-236-0131 to find out more.
