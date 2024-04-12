Festival Friday with Diane Pathieu

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's time for festival Friday!

Chicago Fair Trade Holiday Pop-Up - 663 N. Michigan Avenue

Need to get those last minute gifts? Visit Chicago Fair Trade's Holiday Pop-Up Shop it continues through the end of this month at 663 N Michigan Ave. Discover a selection of fair trade, eco-friendly products from over two dozen local businesses, find unique holiday gifts ranging from gourmet treats and cozy apparel to elegant home décor.

Willow Hill Lights - Willow Hill Golf Course, Northbrook

A cherished holiday tradition returns to Northbrook! The Willow Hill Light Show features 1.5 million LED lights and 400 animated displays along a 2.5-mile drive-through route. Now in its fourth year, this festive event has welcomed over 45,000 cars since its 2021 debut and proudly supports Misericordia. There are special themed nights, including discounts for veterans, military personnel, first responders, and more. 80,000 visitors are expected!

Santa Send-Off- Bolingbrook

Santa is in town! He plans to leave for the North Pole Friday from Bolingbrook-and you can wish him off at the town center and watch him head to the Chicago Bolingbrook international airport to depart in his helicopter! Families can follow Santa's route in real-time on the Mayor's Facebook page! Don't miss this magical farewell.