Mental health issues among Chicago toddlers, children dramatically increases amid pandemic, survey finds

A survey out of Lurie Children's Hospital estimates at least 70,000 young people are exhibiting mental and behavioral issues.
Doctor Matthew Davis, a pediatrician at Lurie Children's Hospital, talks about what it looks like and some of the resources available.
The pandemic has forced young people to convert to remote learning, giving children fewer opportunities to socialize with friends and loved ones, according to the survey. Less social interactions compounded with many families experiencing financial difficulties due to unemployment adds stress and anxiety about the future.
Dr. Davis said some things he has noticed is an increase in tantrums in younger kids, a loss in milestones, or challenges in just getting along with their peers.
The disruption in routine also leads to challenges in a child's sleep. He said they could experience more nightmares or have difficulty falling asleep. They could express being uncomfortable with belly pain or headaches that they didn't previous have prior to the pandemic, Dr. Davis said.
Dr. Davis said there are resources for parents concerned about their child's behavior health and well-being.
Reach out to primary care
First, parents can reach out and talk to thier primary care provider to discuss their concerns. The provider can offer guidance about the next steps, including screening and referrals to specialists who can help.
School resources
School administrators or school social workers can also guide parents to resources available through their school.
Self-care
Parents are also encouraged to practice self-care in 15 to 30 minute increments throughout the day, such as taking walks, playing with pets and listening and dancing to music.
Mental resiliency
Lurie Children's Center for Childhood Resilience also helps fosters mental resiliency in youth.
Above all, Dr. Davis emphasizes the need for accessible, affordable mental health care for pediatric patients. In fact, he said nearly 1 in 5 (18%) of parents said they were unable to access mental or behavioral health care for their child at some point, most often because they could not find a specialty provider, they could not afford it or they couldn't get an appointment in a timely fashion.
For more tips, visit Lurie Children's Center for Childhood Resilience website.