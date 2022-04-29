cigarettes

'It's so hard to stop': Menthol cigarette smoker shares life-long struggle to quit smoking

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Menthol cigarette smoker shares life-long struggle to quit

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The FDA has proposed a ban on menthol cigarettes. It's aimed at preventing young people from starting to smoke and encouraging more people to stop smoking.

However, quitting can be easier said than done.

Janice Fair said she has been smoking menthol cigarettes since she was 15-years-old. Now, on her 63rd birthday, she's sharing about her life-long struggle to quit flavored cigarettes.

"It's shocking because we're hooked, they got us hooked - the menthol - they got us hooked, and it's so hard to stop," Fair said.

According to the FDA, menthol and nicotine interact in the brain, enhancing the addictive effects, and that's why the FDA wants to prohibit menthol and flavored cigars.

"That's what unfortunately happens to our patients that get addicted to cigarettes. They start with these flavors and then they can't stop," said Dr. Lori Wilken, director at UI Health Tobacco Treatment Center.

Dr. Wilken has been working with Fair.

"The population that I serve here, I would say, 85% Black or African-American, and the majority of them smoke menthol cigarettes," Dr. Wilken added.

RELATED: 'They make you addicted faster': Menthol cigarette ban proposal could further lower smoking rates

Fair is using medicated gum to help stop, but when it comes to the FDA's proposed ban, she said it should have happened years ago.

"It's a little bit too late because a lot of people have died from smoking these cigarettes, and others have cancer all over their bodies," Fair said.

Fair has a quit date of May 29, her sister's birthday. And if you ask her or her doctor, it's possible.

"She's very optimistic, and her family is very supportive of her, that I think she's going to get there," Dr. Wilken said.

"It's really, really hard, and I got problems and I need to stop smoking, but Dr. Lori is going to help me. They're going to help me," Fair added.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagonorth lawndalesmokingfdaaddictioncigarettes
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CIGARETTES
Menthol cigarette ban proposal could further lower smoking rates
FDA moves to ban menthol cigarettes
New Zealand to ban smoking for future generations
Man, 77, dies in McHenry fire after dropping cigarette: officials
TOP STORIES
No bail for man charged with killing wife outside Brickyard Mall
Baseball players take cover after shots fired near St. Rita HS
Mold forces family to move out of dream home
Carjacking of woman, 64, in River West caught on camera
Illinois reports 5,955 new COVID cases, 15 deaths
Chicago severe weather possible overnight into Saturday
WI man convicted in acid attack hate crime after argument over parking
Show More
Whistleblower alerted FDA months before formula recalls: complaint
Man shot during robbery at Near North Side apartment building: CFD
Honor Guard holds 24-hour vigil for fallen Chicago police officers
Ex-Chicago Ald. Edward Vrdolyak released from prison after 5 months
American killed fighting in Ukraine, family says
More TOP STORIES News