Artifacts are on display from wall to wall and even on the ceiling at the Mercer Museum

This museum has art on the walls, ceilings for a unique experience

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania -- The Mercer Museum in Bucks Country is an experience like no other.

You won't know where to look as artifacts are on display from wall to wall and even on the ceiling.


Construction finished in 1916, making the museum over 100 years old.

Most of the artifacts on display are from the Doylestown area. Henry Mercer created the seven-story museum to allow visitors to see objects from multiple points of view, giving them a different perspective at every angle.

