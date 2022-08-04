WATCH LIVE

Metra train strikes pedestrian near Fairview station in Downers Grove; BNSF service suspended

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
6 minutes ago
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill (WLS) -- An outbound express Metra train headed for Naperville struck a person near Downers Grove Thursday evening.

Service has been suspended on the BNSF line after the incident near the Fairview Avenue station, according to a Metra spokesperson.

Information on the person's condition was not immediately available.

Service on the BNSF Line is currently halted both going into Chicago and for outbound service.

Metra's BNSF line runs which runs from Union Station in Chicago to Aurora and other southwest suburbs.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

