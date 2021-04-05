metra

Metra to expand 3 commuter rail schedules as ridership increases

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra is slowly expanding its schedule on three of its busiest lines as the commuter rail says it is seeing more riders.

Metra has been operating at a reduced level since the beginning of the pandemic, but now trains are being added to the morning and evening commutes on the BNSF, Milwaukee District North and North Central lines.

Those new schedules take effect next Monday.

For more information on the changes, visit Metrarail.com.
