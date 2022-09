Fire on wires over Metra Electric train brings service to a halt Friday; 150 people evacuate

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Inbound and outbound trains on the Metra Electric Line are stopped Friday evening due to a fire on the overhead wires.

After the fire was reported over an outbound train, a Metra spokesperson said the train was stopped near Balbo Drive on the Near South Side.

According to Metra, 150 people on board were able to safely evacuate.

No one was hurt in the incident, Metra said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.