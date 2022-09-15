Metra cancellations: Tentative railway labor deal reached, possibly averting strike

Chicago Metra schedule upended on some lines in anticipation of possible strike

Metra announced cancellations to its schedule Thursday night as the commuter rail service braced for a possible nationwide railroad strike.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A transportation crisis may have been averted as railroad companies reached an agreement with unions early Thursday morning. Some Metra and Amtrak trains were already canceled for Thursday evening, in anticipation of a possible freight strike.

President Joe Biden said the tentative deal "will keep our critical rail system working and avoid disruption of our economy."

"These rail workers will get better pay, improved working conditions, and peace of mind around their health care costs: all hard-earned," Biden said. "The agreement is also a victory for railway companies who will be able to retain and recruit more workers for an industry that will continue to be part of the backbone of the American economy for decades to come."

U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh announced the deal just after 4 a.m.

Negotiations lasted for 20 hours.

Moments after the announcement, Walsh tweeted, "The Biden administration applauds all parties for reaching this hard-fought, mutually beneficial deal. Our rail system is integral to our supply chain, and a disruption would have had catastrophic impacts on industries, travelers and families across the country."

A source familiar with the matter tells ABC News the tentative agreement will now be sent back to the unions for a vote.

A several week "cooling off" period begins to make sure that if a vote isn't successful there isn't an immediate shut down.

SEE ALSO | Here's how the freight rail strike could affect you

Companies like Amtrak and Metra were prepared to make major changes should a strike occur.

Amtrak already canceled long-distance routes across the country and lines that take travelers from Chicago to downstate Illinois.

Metra preemptively decided to cut service to major routes after 8 p.m. Thursday that bring commuters in and out of the city.

SEE MORE: Crippling nationwide railroad strike could happen as soon as Friday

BNSF: Four inbound trains departing from Aurora after 8 p.m. will be canceled (the specific runs are Nos. 1296, 1298, 1300 and 1302). Outbound trains on that line that would have departed Chicago after 9:30 p.m. also are canceled (Those runs are Nos. 1289, 1291, 1293 and 1295).

Union Pacific North: Inbound trains departing from Waukegan (Nox. 372 and 374) after 10 p.m. are canceled, as are outbound trains (Nos. 371, 373, 375 and 377) departing Chicago after 9:30 p.m.

Union Pacific Northwest: All inbound trains after 9:30 p.m. are canceled (Nos. 666 and 668). Outbound trains departing from Chicago (Nos. 661, 663, 665 and 601) also are canceled after 9:30 p.m.

Union Pacific West: One inbound trains departing from Elburn (No. 68) is canceled after 9:15 p.m., as are two outbound trains (Nos. 69 and 71) departing Chicago after 9:30 p.m.

In a statement, Metra said, "We are relieved that the freight railroads and the unions have reached a tentative agreement and that our riders will not be impacted by what could have been a significant disruption to service and a setback in our efforts to recover from the pandemic. We would like to thank everyone who helped to reach this agreement. Our riders deserve safe, reliable and consistent service and we are grateful we will be able to continue to provide it."

It was not immediately clear if the Metra trains already canceled would run.

Amtrak said, "Amtrak is working to quickly restore canceled trains and reaching out to impacted customers to accommodate on first available departures. Will provide update soon as information becomes available."

If a strike were to take place, economists estimate that it would have a $2 billion impact per day on the U.S. economy.

The deadline for a contract deal was 12:01 a.m. Friday.

Sun-Times Media, ABC News and Associated Press contributed to this report.