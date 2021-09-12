MEX Talks 4-part virtual series will highlight Mexican American culture

MEX Talks 2021 Schedule

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The ninth Annual MEX talks will begin in September to start Hispanic Heritage Month.MEX talks was created by Latinos Progresando to give Mexican and Mexican American leaders with diverse experiences the platform to reflect on a shared identity and tell stories to inspire positive change."Recent census data confirms what we already knew - Mexican people have and continue to influence the future of the United States. MEX Talks allows us to celebrate the unique voices and stories we have to share, while reimagining our collective future," says Luis Gutierrez, CEO of Latinos Progresando. "MEX Talks is our positive contribution from Chicago to the national conversation--it is a celebration of our people and our culture."Latinos Progresando is a Chicago-based nonprofit organization with the mission to deliver high-quality information and resources for people to build secure, healthy, and productive lives. With over 20 years of service, Latinos Progresando specializes in immigration legal services and organizational capacity building, convening local providers around the issues of health, education, and peace.The speakers participating in MEX Talks work in a variety of fields: media, performance art, politics, and more. Much of their perspective draws from the experience of being an immigrant, as well as traditional and contemporary Mexican and Mexican-American culture.This year's lineup includes Mexican Ambassador Reyna Torres Mendivil, author Luis Urrea (), National Museum of Mexican Art President Carlos Tortolero, interdisciplinary artist Roberto Sifuentes and many more., a performance-based conversationan identity-focused panel discussion, a four-person speaker showcase exploring eras of Mexican history in the US, a Chicago-style daytime party featuring a DJ lineup and storytelling