hispanic heritage

MEX Talks 4-part virtual series will highlight Mexican American culture

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

4-part virtual series to highlight Mexican American culture

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The ninth Annual MEX talks will begin in September to start Hispanic Heritage Month.

MEX talks was created by Latinos Progresando to give Mexican and Mexican American leaders with diverse experiences the platform to reflect on a shared identity and tell stories to inspire positive change.

"Recent census data confirms what we already knew - Mexican people have and continue to influence the future of the United States. MEX Talks allows us to celebrate the unique voices and stories we have to share, while reimagining our collective future," says Luis Gutierrez, CEO of Latinos Progresando. "MEX Talks is our positive contribution from Chicago to the national conversation--it is a celebration of our people and our culture."

SEE MORE: Latinos Progresando's virtual series MEX talks celebrates Mexican history and identity



Latinos Progresando is a Chicago-based nonprofit organization with the mission to deliver high-quality information and resources for people to build secure, healthy, and productive lives. With over 20 years of service, Latinos Progresando specializes in immigration legal services and organizational capacity building, convening local providers around the issues of health, education, and peace.

The speakers participating in MEX Talks work in a variety of fields: media, performance art, politics, and more. Much of their perspective draws from the experience of being an immigrant, as well as traditional and contemporary Mexican and Mexican-American culture.

This year's lineup includes Mexican Ambassador Reyna Torres Mendivil, author Luis Urrea (The Devil's Highway), National Museum of Mexican Art President Carlos Tortolero, interdisciplinary artist Roberto Sifuentes and many more.

MEX Talks 2021 Schedule



September 14, 2021 - MEX talks Makers, a performance-based conversation

September 16, 2021 - It's Complicated, an identity-focused panel discussion

September 21, 2021 - History Speaks, a four-person speaker showcase exploring eras of Mexican history in the US

September 24, 2021- The Music That Made Us, a Chicago-style daytime party featuring a DJ lineup and storytelling
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagolooplatinolatino lifemexicancommunityhispanic heritagehispanic
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HISPANIC HERITAGE
Our America: Todos Unidos | Watch the official trailer
Mariachi Luna Llena a melting pot of cultures
Teaching culture through coloring
Folklorico group celebrates Hispanic heritage with dance
TOP STORIES
47 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Former WGN-TV anchor Allison Payne dies at 57
Lucky cat: Falling feline gets saved at Miami football game
1 dead, teen among 5 wounded in West Pullman shooting
Lake County Sheriff's Office mourns death of K-9 Diesel
Why a COVID vaccine for younger children is taking longer
Prayer to end Chicago violence held at 63rd Street Beach
Show More
No injuries reported after downtown apartment building fire: CFD
Chicago Weather: Partly sunny, lake breeze develops Sunday
Capitol Police recommend Jan. 6 officers for discipline
Prince Andrew served with legal papers for sex abuse lawsuit: Lawyers
Woman in custody after boy, 12, killed in South Chicago shooting
More TOP STORIES News