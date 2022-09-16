Mexican Independence Day Chicago: Celebration packs streets downtown, more expected

When is Mexican Independence Day? Sept. 16 celebrates Mexico gaining independence from Spain

The city has been prepping for this, encouraging people to celebrate Mexican Independence Day peacefully.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Downtown Chicago's streets were packed with traffic Thursday night into Friday morning, with people driving around to celebrate Mexican Independence day.

These celebrations have appeared to grow in recent years, making their way from the neighborhoods into the Loop.

Some of that congestion was visible in the Loop early Friday, as cars draped with flags paraded through the city.

WATCH: 26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade broadcast from Little Village

Mexican Independence Day is an annual event that takes place on Sept. 16, celebrating Mexico's declaration of independence from Spain in 1810.

Police said they'll have patrols throughout the entire city to manage the influx of traffic, saying they'll implement street closures as necessary.

Celebrations are expected to last through the weekend like previous years.