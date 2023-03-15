Newly released bodycam video shows the rescue of a 3-year-old boy who was trapped in a submerged vehicle.

Bodycam captures rescue of 3-year-old boy trapped in submerged car in Florida

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WLS) -- Newly released bodycam video shows the rescue of a 3-year-old boy who was trapped in a submerged vehicle.

The incident happened in southwest Miami-Dade County, Florida, in February. Officials said the boy's father swerved to avoid an oncoming car, causing the vehicle to plunge off the road and into a canal.

While the father was able to get out, his son was trapped in his car seat.

Officer Emanuel Walton went underwater and used his sense of touch to find the child in the murky water.

Officers then had to perform CPR before the boy started breathing again.

The child was rushed to the hospital for treatment but has recovered. His father said he's now in great health.