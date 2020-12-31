Michael Richardson, Chicago Bears 1985 Super Bowl champion, reportedly arrested on murder charges in Arizona

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
PHOENIX, Ariz. (WLS) -- Michael Richardson, a member of the legendary 1985 Super Bowl Champion Chicago Bears is facing murder charges in Arizona, sources tell ABC affiliate KNXV-TV.

Richardson, 59, is being held in the murder of 47-year-old Ronald Lee, who was killed Tuesday in Phoenix.


Sources tell KNXV-TV that he is the same Richardson who was an all-pro cornerback with the Bears, playing with the team from 1983-1988. Richardson also made an appearance in the Bears famous "Super Bowl Shuffle" video.

He was arrested and booked for murder, misconduct involving weapons, and a felony warrant.


KNXV-TV reports Richardson was arrested twice previously in 2020 for alleged drug possession.
