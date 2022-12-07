Michelle Obama speaks exclusively with ABC7 ahead of final Chicago Theatre show promoting new book

Michelle Obama spoke exclusively with ABC7 ahead of her final Chicago Theatre show promoting her new book, "The Light We Carry."

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former First Lady Michelle Obama is in Chicago promoting her new book, "The Light We Carry."

Ahead of the book event ton Tuesday night, ABC7's Val Warner sat down for an exclusive interview with Obama.

"Like many of us, the former first lady says she struggled finding normalcy during the pandemic... but she also learned. Now, she is offering lessons to all of us on how to overcome challenges during uncertain times," Warner said.

During the interview, Obama talked about how important relationships with friends and family have been in her life.

The former first lady also spoke directly to young people about overcoming fear, becoming "comfortably afraid" and lessons she learned right here in Chicago from her parents, Fraser and Marian Robinson.

"We were poor," Obama said. "We lived in a small house, but what they have us was a feeling of importance, a belief that our voices mattered at a very young age, a sense of understanding, of pushing through resilience. Not of this had to do with money, but it's been the foundation for everything I've been able to do in my life."

Obama's final Chicago show discussing her New York Times best-selling, "The Light We Carry," takes place at the Chicago Theatre at 8 p.m.

Val will have more on her exclusive interview with Obama on ABC7 at 10 p.m. CT.