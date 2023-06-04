Andersonville's 'Midsommarfest' celebrates Swedish culture and history

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of Chicago's oldest and most beloved summer street festivals returns this week in Andersonville.

Midsommarfest runs June 9 - 11, along Andersonville's Clark Street corridor. For three nights and two days, this vibrant and diverse community will bring together over 80,000 people to celebrate a proud Swedish summer tradition with eclectic music, great vendors, food and free kids' activities.

Family-friendly highlights throughout the weekend include: Disney Drag Show, Laura Doherty & The Heartbeats, Drag Queen Story Time with Merriam Lefkovitz, Miss Foozie's Pet Parade and The Jesse White Tumblers.

New this year: "Rollerskating at Midsommarfest" in the Cheetah Gym parking lot (5238 N. Clark St.). Friday, June 9 from 5 - 10 pm, Saturday, June 10 & Sunday, June 11 from 2 - 10 pm. Advance tickets are available via Eventbrite (includes skate rental). Walk-ups subject to availability.

As always, Midsommarfest will celebrate Andersonville's Swedish culture and history. The Swedish Stage at Clark & Farragut will feature traditional Swedish activities throughout the weekend, including a dance around the Maypole. The Swedish American Museum will serve delicious Swedish cuisine and offer free admission during the festival.

You can see the full Midsommarfest entertainment line-up here.