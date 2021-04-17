Former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan paid nearly $2.7M in legal fees in start of 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan paid nearly a million dollars more in legal fees in the first three months of this year than he did in all of 2020, state records show.From January to March, Madigan paid nearly $2.7 million in legal fees, according to state financial disclosure records.Madigan resigned in February, after 50 years in the Illinois legislature.made history as his replacement for speaker as the first Black person elected to that position.Edward Guerra Kodatt was the first replacement for Madigan as representative for Illinois' 22nd District.in office amid allegations of inappropriate conduct.to replace Kodatt.Madigan has been connected to a federal corruption investigation, but has never been charged. He's also denied any wrongdoing.