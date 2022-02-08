Society

Milwaukee airport looking to return lost teddy bear given to kids born with congenital heart defects

Airport officials say it likely belonged to a person that traveled in or out of the city on January 4
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WLS) -- Milwaukee's airport needs your help finding the owner of a lost teddy bear!

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport officials say it likely belonged to a person believed to have been traveling in or out of the city on January 4.

This particular bear is extra special because it's given to children who are born with congenital heart defects.



"How special he must be. Let's get him home," the airport tweeted.

While the stuffed animal waits for its family, officials said it's enjoying the airport. It has even made some new friends, like Violet, the original left behind stuffed animal.

The airport hopes people spread the word so they can reunite the owner with their special bear!
