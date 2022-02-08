Milwaukee airport looking to return lost teddy bear given to kids born with congenital heart defects

Recognize this face? The search for bear's owner continues! Thank you for helping us spread the word and to those who pointed out that this bear likely belongs to a kid born with CHD. How special he must be. Let's get him home! pic.twitter.com/hCZc4RhF0P — MKE - Milwaukee Airport (@MitchellAirport) February 7, 2022

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WLS) -- Milwaukee's airport needs your help finding the owner of a lost teddy bear!Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport officials say it likely belonged to a person believed to have been traveling in or out of the city on January 4.This particular bear is extra special because it's given to children who are born with congenital heart defects."How special he must be. Let's get him home," the airport tweeted.While the stuffed animal waits for its family, officials said it's enjoying the airport. It has even made some new friends, like Violet, the original left behind stuffed animal.The airport hopes people spread the word so they can reunite the owner with their special bear!