Niles shooting: Cook County corrections employee charged in fatal shooting outside Miraj restaurant

A shooting in Niles, IL left a man shot and killed in the Miraj restaurant and lounge parking lot, the police department said. A man was arrested.

NILES, Ill. (WLS) -- A Cook County corrections employee has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting outside of a Niles nightclub Sunday, police said.

Alan Kettina, 25, of Northbrook was charged with first degree murder, police said Tuesday. Kettina was employed with the Cook County Department of Corrections at the time of the shooting, police said.

The shooting took place early Sunday morning in the parking lot of Miraj at 8801 Milwaukee Avenue.

Police found a 22-year-old man from Niles wounded in the parking lot. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. He has been identified to the Cook County medical Examiner's Office as Mark Asber of Niles.

Investigators said the victim and suspect knew each other prior to the shooting.

Kettina is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday morning.

The suspect will attend a bond hearing at the 2nd District Courthouse in Skokie on 4/25/2023.

Police said it was an isolated incident and there is not a threat to the community.

