Girl, 11, reported missing from Chicago's West Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

Mariah Acosta was last seen on Nov. 25 near 16th and Drake in the city's Lawndale neighborhood, according to a missing persons alert from CPD.

She is described by police as 5 feet tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Mariah's whereabouts is asked to contact Area 4 SVU detectives at 312-745-8251.