Madison Eddlemon, 16, of Crown Point back home after being found safe in Arkansas; Suspect in custody

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WLS) -- A missing teenager from Northwest Indiana returned home with her family Monday morning after she was found safe in Arkansas.Madison Eddlemon's family said a stalker abducted her. The family drove out to Arkansas immediately when they heard Madison had been found Sunday."She's good. She's tired. She's been through a lot. It was a pretty eventful day for her. FBI agents found her and they apprehended the kid that took her so she's safe with us now," said John Eddlemon, Madison's father, after returning home Monday.An Amber Alert was issued nationwide for Eddlemon Sunday morning. Her car was found abandoned at an intersection not far from home with her belongings still inside.Police believed she was in extreme danger and likely in the company of 22 year old Andrew Curry-Fishtorn of St. John, Indiana."He pulled up on her car," said Nichole Cain, Eddlemon's mother. "She thought he was going to hit her. He came to her driver's door, ripped her out of her car, threw her over his shoulder and threw her in his car."Police in Hot Springs Arkansas confirm they have Curry-Fishtorn in custody. Eddlemon's family said Fishtorn has stalked her for the last year.They filed a restraining order against him back in March after they said he stabbed her with a needle and threw food at her.Eddlemon's mother said after he allegedly snatched her, he took her to an unsuspecting family's home and dyed her hair black, but they don't believe she was injured.Authorities are not releasing any details at this point about how or where they found her. No charges have been filed yet.