Missing woman found alive in almost completely submerged vehicle

A missing woman was found alive in an almost completely submerged Jeep in Marion County, Texas, officials said.

MARION COUNTY, Texas -- A woman is recovering after sheriff's deputies said she was found alive inside a vehicle underwater.

This happened at a lake about 40 miles south of Longview, Texas, CNN reported.

Marion County, Texas deputies said the woman had been listed as a missing person.

A fisherman first called investigators when he noticed a black Jeep submerged about 40 feet away from a boat ramp.

In the images released by authorities, you can barely see part of the back end of the vehicle's roof.

The woman was taken to the hospital.

Her condition was not immediately available.