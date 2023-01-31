Driver killed after car plunges into Aurora retention pond

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A driver died after the car they were driving went off the road and into a retention pond Tuesday morning, Aurora officials said.

Aurora officials said they were notified at about 12:55 a.m. about the car going into a retention pond at Eola Road and Autumn Grove Court.

Five officers went into the freezing water to try and rescue the driver, who was the sole occupant of the car.

The driver was transported to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Authorities have closed Eola Road between Autumn Grove Court and Montgomery Road.