Pregnant woman pulled from Lake Michigan identified, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Lake County (IL) Sheriff's Office says they believe they have identified the missing pregnant woman whose body was pulled from Lake Michigan earlier this month.The woman, referred to as "Lake Michigan Jane Doe," was believed to have been in the water for no more than seven to 12 days when recovered on August 15.The sheriff's office released a sketch of what the woman may look like.Friday police said after receiving dozens of tips after releasing the information they had led them to a missing 19-year-old woman from Chicago. They have obtained her dental records and are using them to confirm her identity. They have not yet released her identity publicly, as they wait for official confirmation.Police said they are investigating the woman's death as homicide after an autopsy revealed sharp force injuries to her body. The official cause of death is still pending.If you have any information that may help with the investigation, please contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office.