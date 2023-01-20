5 Missouri inmates on the run after escaping from jail, seen on video stealing car

FARMINGTON, Mo. (WLS) -- A hunt is underway for five inmates who broke out of a Missouri jail on Tuesday.

The inmates escaped St. Francois County Jail in Farmington Tuesday night 10:22 p.m., according to an incident report.

The Saint. Francois County Sheriff released footage of the inmates stealing a Toyota Scion from a parking lot less than a mile away from the jail.

The suspects were identified as Kelly McSean, Dakota Dwayne Pace, Aaron Wade Sebastian, Lujuan Damien Tucker, and Michael Dean Wilkins.

Authorities believe the men escaped by accessing the roof through the plumbing pipes.

They were all being held on felony charges.