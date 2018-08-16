MOLLIE TIBBETTS

Mollie Tibbetts' family, boyfriend meet with Vice President Mike Pence on Air Force Two, father describes 'very warm visit'

EMBED </>More Videos

Vice President Mike Pence took time before giving a speech at an America First Policies ''Tax Cuts to Put America First'' event to say a few words about Mollie Tibbetts and the desperate search for her. (Evan Vucci/AP Photo, File|ABC News)

DES MOINES --
A month after Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts went missing, Vice President Mike Pence on Air Force Two invited her family and her boyfriend aboard Air Force Two to express his concern.

"It was a very warm visit," Mollie's father Rob told KCRG on Wednesday night. "He showed genuine compassion towards Mollie and our family for the disappearance."


The vice president spoke with Tibbetts, Mollie's brothers Jake and Scott, and her boyfriend, Dalton Jack, in a meeting that lasted about 20 minutes, according to the Des Moines Register.

During the meeting, Pence gave Mr. Tibbetts a "bear hug," a staffer led the group in prayer, and Pence passed along President Donald Trump's best wishes, Mollie's father told the Register.

Tibbetts, 20, was last seen on a jog on July 18. She was staying with her boyfriend and his brother for the summer but was home alone with the dogs while they were out of town. Investigators have said neither Jack brother is a suspect.


The reward for information leading to her safe return k

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, Pence took time before giving a speech at an America First Policies ''Tax Cuts to Put America First'' event to say a few words about the Tibbetts family. He vowed that the federal government would continue to assist local authorities in the search.

"As a father I can't imagine what the family of Mollie Tibbetts is going through," he said. "I just want Mollie's family to know you are on the hearts of every American and we will continue to work and we will continue to pray for Mollie's safe return."
Related Topics:
missing womanjoggingu.s. & worldcollege studentmollie tibbetts
MOLLIE TIBBETTS
The latest on missing college student Mollie Tibbetts
'Bring Mollie Tibbetts Home Safe Reward Fund' surpasses $366,000
New home videos show Mollie Tibbetts dancing, laughing
Discovered body is not Mollie Tibbetts, authorities say
Police: Possible sighting was not Mollie Tibbetts
More mollie tibbetts
Top Stories
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
Man found dead in Loop hotel locker room
Truck crashes into light pole, catches fire in Buffalo Grove
2 charged in string of Lincoln Park robberies
Man fatally shot in Waukegan
K2 mass overdose: Nearly 80 sickened at New Haven Green; man arrested
Van Dyke judge: Laquan McDonald's mother must testify Thursday
Colorado man confesses to killing pregnant wife, 2 daughters
Show More
Some oat cereals, granola test positive for weed killer ingredient
Mom, 4-year-old daughter missing from Lawndale
Rizzo leads Cubs past Brewers 8-4
AccuWeather: Cloudy with spotty storms Thursday
Charges announced in slaying of Northfield attorney
More News