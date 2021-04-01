child death

TX mom accused of causing 6-year-old son's drug overdose for $100,000 life insurance payout

By
HOUSTON, Texas -- A 25-year-old Texas mom accused of giving her 6-year-old child lethal amounts of over-the-counter medicines and narcotics including methamphetamine and cocaine is facing a capital murder charge, according to prosecutors.

According to court documents filed in Harris County on Wednesday, Ashley Marks was charged in connection with the death of her son Jason.

Marks' charge is tied to a June 27, 2020, incident in which Jason died of an apparent overdose.

Prosecutors accuse Marks of administering toxic amounts of "Chlorpheniramine, Dextromethorphan, and Diphenhydramine with Methamphetamine," corroborated by the medical examiner's ruling on the boy's cause of death, according to documents.

Outside of the methamphetamine, two of the medicines - the chlorpheniramine and the diphenhydramine - are commonly known in over-the-counter antihistamines. The dextromethorphan is a cough suppressant commonly found in the Robitussin brand cough syrup, for example.

Further, prosecutors allege the boy was given narcotics.

Marks appeared before a judge Thursday afternoon where prosecutors read the charge against her in court. According to prosecutors, Marks allegedly killed her son to collect on two life insurance policies totaling $100,000.

Jason was buried last July. His obituary stated he had just graduated from the first grade with an "excellent report card."

His dream was to work at the rodeo or to be a firefighter, the online tribute stated.

The image above is from the obituary page of 6-year-old Jason Sanchez-Marks, who died in June 2020. (Screen capture of Dignity Memorial website)

