Mom charged after leaving girl, 3, in car overnight

A mother has been charged after leaving her daughter in a hot car in Florida overnight.Police in Sanford, Florida, charged Casey Keller, 33, with child neglect following the incident.Keller's daughter survived thanks to the fast action of a deputy called to her apartment complex when police received a report of a missing child.The dramatic rescue was captured on camera, showing the officer running with the 3-year-old girl in his arms after discovering her inside the hot car in the parking lot. Police said Keller left the girl in the car for 12 hours after making a run to the liquor store.With no time to call an ambulance and with the girl driving in and out of consciousness, the police officer rushed the girl to the hospital in his squad car while coaching her to keep breathing.