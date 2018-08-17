Mom charged after leaving girl, 3, in car overnight

EMBED </>More Videos

SANFORD, Fla. (WLS) --
A mother has been charged after leaving her daughter in a hot car in Florida overnight.

Police in Sanford, Florida, charged Casey Keller, 33, with child neglect following the incident.

Keller's daughter survived thanks to the fast action of a deputy called to her apartment complex when police received a report of a missing child.

The dramatic rescue was captured on camera, showing the officer running with the 3-year-old girl in his arms after discovering her inside the hot car in the parking lot. Police said Keller left the girl in the car for 12 hours after making a run to the liquor store.

With no time to call an ambulance and with the girl driving in and out of consciousness, the police officer rushed the girl to the hospital in his squad car while coaching her to keep breathing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mother chargedhot carchild rescuechild rescuedpolice officer
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Husband of former state senator charged in shooting death of Hobart attorney
Man charged with DUI in fatal Schaumburg crash
2 teens shot, 1 fatally, after fight in East Garfield Park
27-year-old man missing since Lollapalooza
Dips, dives, rolls draw fans to Air & Water Show rehearsal day
Aretha Franklin's funeral set for Aug. 31
Charges dropped against brother of man fatally shot by police in Mt. Greenwood
Chicago Air and Water Show weather forecast: Mostly sunny skies expected
Show More
2 wanted for robbing ATM at Norridge bank
Teen who pushed friend off bridge charged
Man shot in Streeterville parking garage
Fat cat seeking the purrfect new home
Man shot on Wacker Drive in Chicago's Loop
More News