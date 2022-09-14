Monster Jam 2022: Allstate Arena hosting monster truck show this weekend in Rosemont

Krysten Anderson, who drives Gravedigger, joined ABC7 Eyewitness News live to talk about Monster Jam at Allstate Arena this weekend.

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- It's going to be loud in Rosemont this weekend: Monster Jam is driving into the Allstate Arena this Friday!

A couple of the monster truck drivers are women. Krysten Anderson, who drives Gravedigger, joined ABC7 Eyewitness News live to talk about the show.

Anderson was named Monster Jam's 2022 Rising Star of the Year and recently became the first female point-series champion in Monster Jam's 30-year history.

"That means that for nearly 18 weeks I competed against only men, week in and week out in the monster trucks," Anderson said. "I held that first place spot for 18 weeks, so it was a year for the girls."

She shared what it's like being female in a male-dominated sport.

"It's pretty intense, I would say, but it's also empowering at the same time," Anderson said. "I only have brothers, so I'm pretty used to growing up in a house full of boys. So to be able to go out on the track and compete against those guys is really nothing new to me."

Anderson said her entire family, including her dad and three brothers, all drive Gravedigger and are celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

There are five Monster Jam shows at Allstate Arena this weekend, starting Friday through Sunday. For more information and to buy tickets, visit monsterjam.com.