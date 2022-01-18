marvel

Watch the new trailer for Marvel's 'Moon Knight' on Disney+

LOS ANGELES -- The wait is almost over, "Moon Knight" fans. The much-anticipated series will premiere on Disney+ on March 30, the streaming service announced Monday night.

Marvel also dropped the trailer for "Moon Knight" during Monday night's NFL Super Wild Card matchup on ABC and ESPN. Watch it in the media player above.

Here's how Disney+ described the series in a press release: "The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt."

"Moon Knight" stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy. The series' executive producers include Isaac, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Mohamed Diab and Jeremy Slater.

"Moon Knight" premieres March 30 exclusively on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Marvel and this ABC station.
