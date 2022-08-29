Morgan Park car chase turns into deadly shooting outside 22nd Police District, authorities say

A woman is dead and a man is injured following a shooting near a police station on chicago's South Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Alderman Matt O'Shea returned to the scene outside the 22nd Police District, where a Sunday night car chase ended with a 46-year-old woman shot dead and a 42-year-old man, who was driving one of the vehicles, wounded.

"Monterey Avenue here had shell casings, 15-to-20 right here, where the offenders fired at the victims who were parked 20 feet from the door of the police station," said O'Shea, who represents the city's 19th Ward.

The shooting started east of the station. Police said the victims were chased by another vehicle and shot at for several minutes. They tried to seek safety at the Morgan Park station, but the shooters didn't care.

Several shots fired at the car struck the police station, including a window of an office where officers were working.

"Unbelievable. Just another example of how the bad guys have no fear being held accountable," O'Shea said.

CPD Supt. David Brown vowed to find and hold those responsible accountable.

"Criminals, particularly violent criminals, feel empowered," Brown said. "They have no respect for life or law enforcement and our officers' lives."

O'Shea called the shooters "urban terrorists."

"Multiple locations, the offenders stalked, chased the victims, riddled the car with gunfire," O'Shea said. "This wasn't random. This was targeted."

Mayor Lori Lightfoot introduced her picks for the interim civilian police oversight commission, hoping they can play a role in improving public safety.

"A fundamental part of improving safety is having the people in the community believe that the police are legitimate forces for good, and that's a huge issue all over our city," Lightfoot said.