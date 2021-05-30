Chicago No. 5 for cities with most mosquitoes: How to stay safe

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick mosquito tip, as people try to enjoy the Memorial Day weekend outside.
According to Orkin pest control, Chicago is No. 5 when it comes to cities with the most mosquitoes.
The pest can transmit West Nile virus along with other diseases, and can also be a danger to your pets.
RELATED: Chicago resident becomes 1st 2020 West Nile Virus death in Illinois
Besides wearing insect repellant, you can also get rid of mosquito-breeding areas.
Those include:
- Standing water in bird feeders, potted plants and wading pools.
- Avoid dark, humid areas under patio furniture or by overgrown shrubbery
- You can also clear debris in gutters that provide moisture and a spot for mosquitoes to breed.
Visit orkin.com to see the full list of cities.
