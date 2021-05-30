Chicago No. 5 for cities with most mosquitoes: How to stay safe

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick mosquito tip, as people try to enjoy the Memorial Day weekend outside.According to Orkin pest control, Chicago is No. 5 when it comes to cities with the most mosquitoes.The pest can transmit West Nile virus along with other diseases, and can also be a danger to your pets.Besides wearing insect repellant, you can also get rid of mosquito-breeding areas.Those include:- Standing water in bird feeders, potted plants and wading pools.- Avoid dark, humid areas under patio furniture or by overgrown shrubbery- You can also clear debris in gutters that provide moisture and a spot for mosquitoes to breed.Visitto see the full list of cities.