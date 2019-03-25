Mother killed, husband and 1-year-old son wounded in West Pullman shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was killed and her husband and 1-year-old son were wounded in a shooting in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood Monday morning.Police said the baby was with his 34-year-old father and 33-year-old mother inside a parked vehicle in the 11700-block of South Laflin Street at about 12:41 a.m. when someone inside a dark-colored sedan fired shots into the vehicle.The 1-year-old boy was wounded in the knee and transported to Comer Children's Hospital in stable condition.The 33-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and was taken to Christ Medical Center where she later died. Authorities have not released her identity.The 34-year-old man was wounded multiple times transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.Area South detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.