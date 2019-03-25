Crime & Safety

Mother killed, husband and 1-year-old son wounded in West Pullman shooting

EMBED <>More Videos

A woman was killed and two people, including a 1-year-old boy were wounded in a shooting in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood Monday morning.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was killed and her husband and 1-year-old son were wounded in a shooting in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood Monday morning.

Police said the baby was with his 34-year-old father and 33-year-old mother inside a parked vehicle in the 11700-block of South Laflin Street at about 12:41 a.m. when someone inside a dark-colored sedan fired shots into the vehicle.

The 1-year-old boy was wounded in the knee and transported to Comer Children's Hospital in stable condition.

The 33-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and was taken to Christ Medical Center where she later died. Authorities have not released her identity.

The 34-year-old man was wounded multiple times transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Area South detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetywest pullmanchicagochicago shootingchicago crimewoman killedchild shot
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 charged in fatal shooting of CPD officer
Ind. man charged with stealing rare comic books from C2E2 vendors
Chicago AccuWeather: Windy and cold Monday
9 labor and delivery nurses at Maine hospital expecting
Mueller report: Trump campaign did not coordinate with Russia in 2016
Trump: It's 'a shame' nation had to endure Mueller probe
Avocados recalled in 6 states over listeria concerns
Show More
Dr. Dre celebrates his daughter getting into USC 'on her own'
2nd Parkland student dies of apparent suicide in a week
Windy City Rollers celebrate 15th season, welcome young skaters to game
Young boy, woman fatally shot in Gary home
Quick Tip: Beware of 'ghost' tax preparers
More TOP STORIES News