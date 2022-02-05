racism

Mother McAuley teacher fired for using racial slur repeatedly in class hopes to get job back

Former teacher Mary DeVoto says 'I can't believe it fell out of my mouth'
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A longtime Mother McAuley High School teacher is hoping to get her job back after she was fired for using a racial slur repeatedly.

"I can't believe it fell out of my mouth," said Mary DeVoto, who taught at the Mount Greenwood all-girls Catholic school for more than four decades.

The incident happened during a world history class last Friday.

While explaining why the names of some sports teams are derogatory towards Native Americans, DeVoto attempted to draw a parallel to the N-word. And she said the slur twice.

A student captured audio of DeVoto saying the racial slur.

"If I could take it back in a heartbeat, I would," DeVoto said.

DeVoto said she was taken out of class and suspended that day.

On Monday, she was fired.

"It's just not appropriate for any educator to say that word in class, especially as a white woman," said Sheena Gray, whose daughter attends the school.

Gray said she contacted the school's principal about DeVoto's comments.

School officials said DeVoto continued to use the racial slur during a meeting with school officials and that led to her firing.

In a statement, the school said "These actions were made necessary because of a subsequent conversation with the teacher in which the same racial slur was communicated in its entirety several times despite clear and formal directives to stop. The N-word is never acceptable."

DeVoto wrote a letter expressing her remorse to the Mother McAuley community. She said she wishes she was given an opportunity to apologize for her actions in front of students.

"I think it is really important that I show them I made a mistake." DeVoto said. "I want to show that to them. There is power to admitting your mistakes."

But for Gray it's too late.

"After she lost her job, now she wants to apologize and make it better with the students and in my opinion that should have been done right away," Gray said
