Jordan Hankins' mother sues Northwestern sorority for wrongful death in daughter's suicide

Jordan Hankins was a basketball player at Northwestern University. (Northwestern University)

By
The mother of a Northwestern University basketball player who committed suicide two years ago filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the university's chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

Sophomore Jordan Hankins was Alpha Kappa Alpha pledge and subjected to hazing that caused her severe anxiety and depression, according to the 50-page complaint.

As a result of the hazing, Hankins hanged herself in her dorm room on Jan. 9, 2017, the lawsuit alleges.

READ: LAWSUIT FILED IN SORORITY PLEDGE'S DEATH

Northwestern University is not named in the complaint, but Hankins death is one of a string of suicides of students on campus -- nine since 2013, four of which happened in 2018.

The university and sorority did not immediately return requests for comment.
