Happy Mother's Day: What's the best advice you've ever gotten from Mom?

To celebrate Mother's Day, we went out into Chicago to ask people what is the best advice they've ever gotten from their moms. Here's what they had to say.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- When the going gets tough... most of us ask mom for some help.

Whether it's every day practicalities, big life milestones, or just general guidance, most of us turn to our mothers when we need help navigating the endless complexities of our lives.

"You do not have to love every part of motherhood but all you have to do is love your child," said Unsa Willis from Rogers Park.

"What you see now is the hard work you've put in," said Devin Green from Evergreen Park.

To all the moms, Happy Mother's Day!