Father charged with 6-month-old baby's murder, Mount Prospect police say

Mount Prospect police said Adrian Chavez has been charged with murder in the death of his 6-month-old son Zayden Chavez.

Police in northwest suburban Mount Prospect said 25-year-old Adrian Chavez of Waukegan physically abused his son Zayden. Over the weekend police announced that the baby's death had been ruled a homicide.

Chavez was taken by ambulance in October from an apartment on Dempster to Lurie Children's Hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital last Thursday.

The Department of Child and Family Service said the agency did have prior contact with the child's family.