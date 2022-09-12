Prospect High School inducts actress, Olympian, radio host to Wall of Fame

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (WLS) -- Three alumni were inducted to Prospect High School's wall of fame.

It was part of homecoming week there. Actress Jennifer Morrison, 2020 Tokyo Olympian David Kendziera and radio host Chris Petlak are now officially a part of their former high school's "wall of fame."

"It's exciting to be back seeing all of the familiar faces, seeing all the staff that is still here is incredible," Kendziera said. "Having a role model to kind of look at, I want to try and be that, because I had my role models as well."

Prospect High School welcomed them all with open arms and honored them at an assembly.

"I am super honored to be inducted into the hall of fame. This school has meant so much to me. So many things that have influenced the way my life has gone, my career has gone, the way I approach my work, it all started here," Jennifer said.

Jennifer's father was also honored. Dave Morrison was the band director there for 29 years, leading the band to gain national recognition.

"He is such a spectacular teacher. I was so lucky to have him as a teacher and for them to name the band group after him is just such a beautiful honor," Jennifer said.

After the ceremony, the alumni were recognized again after school. They even spent time with students, answering questions and even giving advice on how they use what they learned there in their careers.