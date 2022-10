Another mountain lion was hit and killed by a car last week along I-88 in DeKalb County

The DNR has been tracking the cougar after it was fitted last year with a GPS collar in Nebraska as part of a research project.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A mountain lion has made its way into Springfield, Illinois.

This is the second mountain lion to be spotted in Illinois just this month.

Another one was hit and killed by a car last week along I-88 in DeKalb County.

Conservation police are asking people not to look for the mountain lion and say it should soon move out of the Springfield area.