Construction worker at Museum of Science and Industry pinned under forklift, critically injured

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A construction worker was critically injured after being pinned underneath a forklift inside the Museum of Science and Industry Monday night.Authorities responded to the museum in the 5700-block of South Cornell Drive at about 10:29 p.m., police said.A 51-year-old man was struck by the forklift and pinned underneath the forklift in a six foot hole, injuring the man's left arm, authorities said.The man was trapped for about 45 minutes before being freed by the Chicago Fire Department. He was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical but stable condition, CFD said.Museum officials could not be reached for comment Tuesday morning.